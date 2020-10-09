  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall likely in Odisha

By: |
October 9, 2020 7:02 PM

A fresh low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday raised the likelihood of heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha over the next few days, the Meteorological Centre here said.

"Considering recent years since 1990, the seasonal rainfall was 110 per cent of LPA in 1994 and 2019. It is consecutively for two monsoon years, when India received good rainfall of 9 per cent above LPA or more.Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11.

A fresh low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday raised the likelihood of heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha over the next few days, the Meteorological Centre here said. This is the ninth instance of formation of a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August. The fresh low pressure area now lies over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels, the Met Centre said in a bulletin. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Saturday and move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on October 17 morning, it said.

Under its influence rainfall of varying intensity will lash many parts of Odisha over the next few days while heavy to very heavy downpour may take place in several areas for around three days from October 11, the weatherman said. Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11 and along and off Odisha Coast adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 11 to 13, it said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period.

Related News

In view of the forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena has asked district officials to be in a state of readiness. As sea conditions are likely to be rough, the advice for fishermen must be strictly implemented, he said. Due to the formation of the low pressure area, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely in most places over south coastal, south interior and north coastal Odisha till Saturday, the Met office said. It forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Nayagarh districts on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to lash some places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, the weatherman said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal heavy rainfall likely in Odisha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Smog towers in Delhi to fight air pollution! After Anand Vihar, Connaught Place to get latest installation
2Heavy rainfall likely in parts of east coast, Karnataka and Telangana on Oct 11-12: IMD
3Delhi taking lead in fight against pollution, but neighbouring states still not serious: Gopal Rai