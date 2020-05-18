Fresh episodes of pink water in Mumbai wetland but this time without flamingos

The fresh episode of pinkening of water in the city has been preceded by a migration of thousands of Flamingos.

Wetlands near a complex in Navi Pumbai turn pink during lockdown! The pictures of nature doing strange things and creatures other than human beings reclaiming some of the spaces they had lost out to humans have been going viral for a long time on social media, precisely from the time lockdowns have been imposed across the world. One set of strange ecological episodes were also seen in India’s maximum city–Mumbai. In the South-Eastern end of the city’s wetland, water has turned pink, according to a report in HT. The possible cause for the change in the colour of water in Mumbai’s wetland can be algal bloom– a phenomenon where Algae multiplies itself in large numbers when having a favorable condition.

The fresh episode of pinkening of water in the city has been preceded by a migration of thousands of Flamingos into the Talawe wetlands near the NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai that had also changed the clour of the water to Pink.

The cause is still not clear but scientists and microbiologists are of opinion that the change of color can be attributed to Algal bloom given the salinity of the seawater and rise in temperature.

Algal bloom is the process of rapid multiplication of algae in freshwater or marine water systems. Algal bloom generally occurs in microscopic, unicellular algae. Accumulation of nitrogen or phosphorus in the aquatic system activates the excessive growth of algae subsequently leading to an algal bloom. An algal bloom leaves its impact on the whole ecosystem. Its consequences range can be as severe as blocking sunlight from reaching aquatic organisms, causing a depletion of oxygen levels in the water and also secreting toxins into the water.