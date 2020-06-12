Frequent earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: No need to panic, says National Centre for Seismology chief

A total of four seismic zones are there in India. (Representative image)

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has said that there is no need to create panic in the Delhi-NCR region over frequent earthquakes. The move comes following the recent tremors felt in most parts of the national capital. The NCS further said there is an important need to take various mitigation measures and preparedness to reduce the risk of the earthquake.

Speaking at a meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Dr. BK Bansal, Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), said, “There is no proven technology in the world wherein earthquakes are predicted with certainty in terms of its location, time and magnitude.”

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also advised the state governments to take several measures in the construction sector so that upcoming buildings will be earthquake resilient and will avoid the vulnerable building stock.

The NDMA also advised the state governments to identify the vulnerable priority structures and retrofit them. It also asked the governments to hold regular mock exercises and come out with SoPs for immediate response after an earthquake. It further asked the state administrations to create public awareness programmes regarding do’s and don’ts regarding earthquakes.

The NCS is an organistation under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

A total of four seismic zones are there in India. The national capital is on Zone IV of the seismic map of the country. There was a high chances of earthquake in Zone IV and V which can be dangerous and even worse.