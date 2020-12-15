  • MORE MARKET STATS

Foggy morning in Mumbai, drop in max temperature causes chill

By: |
December 15, 2020 11:54 AM

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a few places in central Maharashtra recorded a significant drop in maximum temperature, which, combined with increased humidity by rains in the last few days, led to the formation of fog in some areas, including Mumbai and Nashik.

According to an IMD report, while there was a drop in maximum temperature, many places in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha also recorded a rise in minimum temperature up to 5 degree Celsius above normal. (Photo source: ANI)

A drop in maximum temperature coupled with rise in humidity led to a foggy Tuesday morning and chill in Mumbai and some other parts of Maharashtra, officials said.

Because of the fog, there was slow traffic movement in the early morning hours between Mumbai and Nashik, which is one of the busiest routes for commercial vehicles.

Related News

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a few places in central Maharashtra recorded a significant drop in maximum temperature, which, combined with increased humidity by rains in the last few days, led to the formation of fog in some areas, including Mumbai and Nashik.

“The drop in maximum temperature was more than 5.1 degree Celsius in Madhya Maharashtra. Similarly, the Konkan region and neighbouring Goa reported a drop in temperature between 3.1 to 5 degree Celsius on Monday, causing a chill in these areas, including Mumbai,” an IMD official said.

Some places in the state’s Vidarbha region also recorded a drop in maximum temperature between 1.6 to 3 degree Celsius, he said.

According to an IMD report, while there was a drop in maximum temperature, many places in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha also recorded a rise in minimum temperature up to 5 degree Celsius above normal.

The Konkan region and Goa also recorded an increase in minimum temperature between 3.1 and 5 degree Celsius above normal, the IMD said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Foggy morning in Mumbai drop in max temperature causes chill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi weather update: Cold wave grips national capital; mercury dips to 4.1 deg C
2Indian talent can achieve global fame in space sector as it did in IT: PM Modi
3China’s Chang’e-5 completes first orbital correction en route to Earth