Flying high: IIT Roorkee opens centre for drone research

Like the internet and GPS before them, drones are evolving beyond their military origin to become powerful business tools. They have already made the leap to the consumer market, and now they are being put to work in commercial and civil government applications from firefighting to farming. That’s creating a market opportunity that’s too large to ignore. A Goldman Sachs Research forecast a $100 billion market opportunity for drones between 2016-2020 – helped by growing demand from the commercial and civil government sectors.

“The drone segment has witnessed a surge in demand by leaps and bounds and is currently being harnessed by 50-60 academic institutions for developing a variety of applications,” said V K Saraswat, membe r, NITI Aayog and former director-general DRDO, as he inaugurated a state-of-art Centre for Drone Research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. He also stressed upon the significance of indigenisation in the design process of drones and the need for prudent business models to make it commercially viable.

The IIT Roorkee initiative has secured a seed funding of Rs 1 crore from alumni of the 1994 batch on the occasion of their Silver Jubilee Reunion. State-of-the-art and frontier research would be conducted on several aspects of Drone technology, including Drone development, Drone applications and Anti-Drone technology at this centre.

RK Tyagi, IIT Roorkee’s distinguished alumnus and former chairman, Hindustan Aeronautics, said: “The starting of drone research is very timely.

The year 2020 has been very disruptive and the drone technology in the last year has impacted every area of activity like transport, medical, pipeline, agriculture and defence. In fact, next to internet and GPS, the drone and anti-drone technology is making a transformative effect and impact on mankind. India will become a drone hub by 2030 and drones and anti-drones will define the core combat capabilities of tomorrow.”

Drones are extensively used by the military in today’s world. Drones can be used in rural areas to improve the life of the people, besides monitoring and surveillance of standing crops, crowd management, search and rescue operations and mapping of infrastructure facilities.