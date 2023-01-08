Delhi shivers at 1.9°C, flights and trains delayed; Check minimum temperatures across North India

Delhi Winter Report, January 8: Delhiites were not able to feel any respite from the shivering cold on Sunday as well as the minimum temperature dipped to 1.9 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Delhi woke up to a very foggy morning and logged season’s lowest temperature so far. Several flights and trains were also delayed owing to poor visibility.

Delhi Logs Its Coldest Morning, AQI ‘Very Poor’

Delhi recorded its coldest morning so far this season as the mercury settled at 1.9 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung. The air quality index remained in the “Very poor” category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 359.

Flights and trains delayed

“Around 20 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport due to weather conditions, and no flight diversion was reported till 6 am,” said an official at Delhi airport.

As per a Northern Railway spokesperson, 42 trains were delayed by one hour to five hours due to the foggy conditions.

The Northern Railway in its update today shared the list of trains that are running late by at least 2-3 hours owing to poor visibility.

Temperature across North India on January 8

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over north India in the coming days. The Met Office has issued an “orange” alert for certain parts of North India, including Delhi, for today as the cold is expected to persist.

As of 5.30 am, the visibility was recorded at 50m in Delhi’s Safdarjung and Palam, whereas it dropped to 0 in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and Punjab’s Bhatinda.

Other places in Punjab like Amritsar, Patiala, Ambala, and Chandigarh record visibility at 25m. It was the same in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar.

At Gaya and Bhagalpur in Bihar, the visibility was recorded at 200m. Other places like Lucknow and Gwalior measured visibility at 50 and 200, respectively.