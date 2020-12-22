Five flyers on London-Delhi flight test COVID-19 positive on arrival at Delhi

Representational Image

Five flyers of a London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in the national capital last night. The flight was carrying 266 passengers & crew members. Samples of these persons have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for research and the travelers to the care centre, reported news agency ANI.

More Details Awaited.

