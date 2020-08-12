Fighting Coronavirus: Nitin Gadkari unveils ‘Atulya’, a device which can disinfect premises in 30 seconds

The machine has been developed under the overall supervision of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has unveiled a microwave device that can disinfect premises in just 30 seconds. Named ‘Atulya’, the device can incredibly disinfect any premises with the help of differential heating leading to the disintegration of coronavirus from the surroundings, according to a news report by the All India Radio. What makes the launch of the device more heartening is the fact that the microwave device has been 100 per cent indigenously manufactured. India’s premier research organisation Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has certified its design. The machine has been developed under the overall supervision of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

As per the All India Radio report, the device can be used to disinfect any premise up to an area of 5 metre at a time. In addition to the premises, virus particles lingering on the surfaces of furniture, beds, office tables and even inside the boxes could be disintegrated with the new device. The device has also been designed in such a way that it remains portable and lightweight and could be used by anybody without much effort.

The device weighs only 3 kg and has been certified by the DRDO to be completely safe for human use as it does not emit any ultraviolet rays which could prove harmful to humans. The device instead relies on the differential heating technology under which it used the temperature between 56 to 60 degree Celsius to disinfect different and varied objects. The total time taken by the machine also depends upon the size and the nature of the objects which are to be disinfected. From a minimum of 30 seconds, the device could take up to a minute to disinfect all types of objects.