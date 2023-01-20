Feast to eyes: Nature rolls out snowy carpet for Kedarnath Dham with heavy snowfall, rain predicted – Watch

Heavy snowfall with icy winds swept across several places in Uttarakhand. Rudraprayag district also received snowfall with the famed Kedarnath Dham covered with snow. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied with snowfall, thunderstorm at various places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.

In a statement, the weather office further added that very light to light rain with snowfall or thunderstorms are likely to occur at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Snowfall is likely to occur at places with a height of 2500 meters and above.

The other famous locations in the higher altitudes of Chamoli district such as Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi National Park and the Valley of Flowers, also experienced snowfall.

Meanwhile, a crisis-hit Joshimath, registering fresh snowfall with light rain, intensified the woes of the common people living in temporary relief camps. Over 800 houses have developed cracks following land subsidence.

Kedarnath

Kedanath is situated at an altitude of 3,586 mts above sea level and near the head of Mandakini river. The temple is a 16 km trek from Gaurikund and is considered to be more than a thousand years old.

Char Dham Yatra

In Hindi, the word ‘Char’ means four and ‘dham’ means religious destinations. The Char Dham Yatra is likely to commence in the next four months. The yatra is one of the renowned pilgrimages for the Hindus, covering the four holiest sites including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. It is being considered that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction i.e. starting from Yamunotri,Gangotri, Kedarnath, and finally ending at Badrinath.