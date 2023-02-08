Feasibility studies for space tourism done: Government

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has carried out feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission, which could be taken up after the success of the Gaganyaan mission, India’s maiden human space flight, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said the ISRO is engaged in the development of various technologies that are essential building blocks for human space missions.

“The objective of the Gaganyaan programme is the demonstration of human spaceflight capability to low earth orbit. Future missions will be taken up after the accomplishment of Gaganyaan mission,” Singh said in response to questions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Sanjay Kaka Patil and YSRCP member Madilla Gurumoorthy.

“ISRO has also carried out a few feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission onboard a liquid propellant stage booster,” the minister said. Patil and Gurumoorthy had sought to know whether the government is taking measures to augment domestic capacity for future realisation of space tourism.

Also Read How space tourism by private players affects the Earth’s environment

Replying to a separate question, Singh said the ISRO’s planetary and astronomy missions have provided scientific insights regarding the surface, sub-surface and exosphere of the moon, including detection of water molecules on the lunar surface, elemental mapping of the lunar exosphere and the physics of the solar flares.



The AstroSat mission has solved the mystery of a cosmic source, which is bright in both infrared and ultraviolet frequencies, providing a better understanding of various astrophysical processes through simultaneous multi-wavelength observations, he said. Singh said the AstroSat data has resulted in the publication of more than 750 articles and 12 PhD theses.