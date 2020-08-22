Extremely heavy rainfall predicted over parts of Rajasthan

Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar were recorded the hottest with 38.7 and 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Rains lashed parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing spell, the Meteorological Department here said on Saturday. Loharia in Banswara recorded 21 cm of rainfall followed by 19 cm in Banswara, 17cm in Bhungra of Banswara, 14 cm each in Sabla of Dungarpur and Khushalgarh of Banswara, 9 cm in Nithua of Dungarpur besides various places in East Rajasthan recording 2 to 5 cm rainfall during the period.

From Saturday morning to evening, Chittorgarh recorded 31 mm rainfall, while Kota received 9.8 mm rain, Dabok 7 mm, Bhilwara 6 mm and Jaipur and Ajmer 0.8 mm each.

The MeT Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places in Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur and Dungarpur districts in East Rajasthan besides heavy rainfall in parts of Jalore and Pali district in West Rajasthan in for the next 12 to 24 hours.

Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar were recorded the hottest with 38.7 and 38.6 degrees Celsius. Other major cities of the state recorded temperature between 30 and 38 degree Celsius.