Experts of India, Sweden to discuss green transition during upcoming India Sweden Innovation Day

With an aim to address global challenges like climate change India and Sweden have joined hands to accelerate the green transition through innovation partnership between both countries. The India Sweden Innovation Partnership is built upon the joint statement between prime ministers of both countries that was issued on 2016, the joint action plan that was agreed in 2018 as well as the India-Sweden Virtual Summit in 2021.

The partnership between India and Sweden will be further strenthened with focus on green transition during the 9th India Sweden Innovation Day to be held on October 27, 2022. The event will start with a welcome note from India Unlimited CEO Sanjoo Malhotra .

It will also see the presence of top industry leaders like Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia; Robin Sukhia, President, Sweden-India Business Council SIBC; Martin Lundstedt CEO, of Volvo Group; Rupali Deshmukh Country Manager for India, IVL Sweden; Peter Kronberg Director of Governmental Affairs, Autoliv;, among others.

The event will include sessions with relevant stakeholders and experts in the field of sustainable urban development and safe transportation, life science, energy, environment, health, and science and technology.

The event will also look into the industry’s potential in the development of smart technologies in order to enhance efficiency as well as socio-environmental sustainability.

The tie-ups between traditional industrial companies along with start-ups firms will play an important role for the transition into the 4th Industrial Revolution. Four industrial companies in sweden Saab, Siemens Energy, Toyota Material Handling Europe and Väderstadverken are joining hands to find innovative start-ups which will help them to boost their products as well as services.

The same initiative will help the Indian start-up companies, which will be and will be launched at the India Sweden Innovation Day, Dr Per-Olof Marklund, CTO at Saab Aeronautics, said. It is also important to note that Swedish companies tops the list among countries in the European Union in terms of Innovation. They are strong in sustainability, innovation