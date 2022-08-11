Every day a different asteroid is flying past Earth; Are they catastrophic? Details inside

Several asteroids passed dangerously close to Earth over the past couple of days, which could have caused an accident if one of them hit the planet. Although asteroids that come dangerously close to Earth are usually the focus of the media, NASA’s Asteroid Watch program says that there will be more near-Earth asteroids every day.

On August 10, 2022, an asteroid known as 2022 PA1 made a brief visit to Earth as it flies past the planet at a distance of over a million kilometers. It’s located in the constellation Sagittarius and measures around 55 feet in diameter. It will be closest to Earth on August 16, 2022.

On August 11, another space rock known as 2022 PK1 will make a visit to Earth. It’s expected to be bigger than the one that visited us today. It’s going to pass us at a distance of over 5,210,000 kilometers and will speed up to 16 kilometers per second as it flies past the planet.

Another space rock known as 2022 LG4 will be making a visit to Earth on the same day. It’s the largest known asteroid that’s going to be making a trip to the planet. It was discovered on June 2, 2022. At its closest approach to Earth, it’s going to come within about 9.82 million kilometers. The asteroid’s next close approach will take place on July 31, 2046.

On August 12, 2015, another space rock known as 2015 FE will be making a visit to Earth. It’s going to be around 4.2 million kilometers from the planet at its closest approach. It’s smaller than the two space rocks that were discovered earlier. The asteroid 2015 FE was discovered on March 16, 2015. Its next close approach to Earth will take place on August 19, 2066.

On August 13, a space rock known as 2022 Ots1 will be making a brief appearance in our skies. It’s going to be around 4.76 million kilometers from the planet at its closest approach. It’s the second-biggest space rock that’s going to be making a trip to Earth this week. It was discovered on July 25, 2022. The asteroid is part of the Apollo group and its next close approach to Earth is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2024.

According to NASA, near-Earth objects are space rocks and comets that orbit around the Sun and come within about 120 million miles of Earth. These objects can easily travel through the planet’s orbital neighborhood. Most of these are around 10 feet in diameter and are known to be about 25 miles across.

Although most near-Earth objects are harmless, a small number of them are known to pose a threat to Earth. These are classified as asteroids that are over 460 feet in size and have orbits that are closer to Earth than the planet’s orbit around the Sun. These objects are known as potential hazardous asteroids.

In November 2021, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Experiment, or DART, which is designed to demonstrate the use of kinetic impact to alter an asteroid’s motion in order to protect the planet. This is the first of its kind to study and demonstrate the use of this type of asteroid defense.