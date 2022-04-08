Every business should progress taking eco-friendly initiatives: Himansh Verma

Compounding environmental crises can be curtailed as it depends on the businesses practices. The main agenda should be sustainability and eco-friendly. Determined to bring environmental friendly ways, and it is our responsibility to maintain our nature and keep the natural resources intact. By having environmental sustainability the balance in nature can be maintained. One of the ways for achieving it is recycling and another is creating chemical free products. For this, companies should innovate and try to invest in the eco – friendly technologies. Apart from this, our nation also needs to switch to renewable energy.

One of the key advantages of the usage of green friendly products is that it helps in keeping the environment clean and fresh. One such invention is “Green Cement”. Green cement is developed by a technologically advanced process known as clinker production. Mainly it is made with a mixture of silica and iron. These are the waste products from the steel and glass industry.

It is developed by Navrattan Group, which comprises six establishments that offer technologies to various industries like the construction industry, infrastructure, energy generation, and science & technology. The group claims to work towards the larger interest of the planet Earth and its inhabitants. Many companies are committed to offer alternative technologies as is evident from the revolutionary Crete which has been developed as a ‘Cleaner & Greener’ future.

Navrattan Green Crete owns IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) of Green Crete and now it is launching Green Crete or Green Cement in India which will usher in a new era in the field of construction.

Green Cement is an eco-friendly cement with its key features of curtailing carbon emissions. It also emerges as a reliable, durable, and sustainable construction material when compared to traditional cement.

It would be easier to replace conventional cement with green concrete taking into consideration the advantages of the latter. To list a few:

Green Crete is sustainable

Gains better strength and has lower shrinkage.

Industrial waste is utilised to create Green Cement

Reduces energy consumption

Uses less water

Excellent thermal insulation

Better fire resistance

Resistant to moisture

Better protection against eroding

Lasts longer and helps in significant reduction of CO2 emissions.

Himansh Verma, the Chairman of Navrattan Group of Companies

Talking to FinancialExpress.com Himansh Verma, the Chairman of Navrattan Group of Companies said, “Every Business should progress taking eco-friendly initiatives. Navrattan Green Crete-Green Cement has been well researched and developed to withstand the constraints of the industry and offer an innovative solution. This also gives an option that it is better than OPC (ordinary portland cement). It also creates a path towards a sustainable future.”



All the innovations carried out by many companies are attributed to a cleaner and greener future. Also, the IP rights of many inventions in various sectors including des renewable energy, waste-to-energy, infrastructure, agriculture, construction, transportation etc are continual initiatives that contribute to the environment-friendly portfolio.