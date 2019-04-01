Ever watched a satellite launch from a plane? Indigo pilot records stunning video of ISRO’s PSLV!

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 5:09 PM

"Ladies and gentleman, on the right look outside the window you can see the PSLV launch. It is a rocket taking off," Karumbaya informed his passengers as he recorded the launch from the aircraft. "Beauty yaar! Wow! That's amazing," he can be heard saying in the 44-second clip.

PSLV-C45 rocket launch time, PSLV-C45 rocket launch date, pslv c45 launch date, isro rocket launch registration, isro rocket launch schedule, isro rocket launch place, isro rocket launch cost, isro launch pad, isro launch schedule 2019, isro launch vehicles, isro launch new satellite, isro launch site, isro viewing gallery, isro museum sriharikota, emisat satellite, emisat features, emisat launch date, emisat india“Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing,” he can be heard saying in the 44-second clip. (Source: ISRO/Twitter)

Captain Karun Karumbaya, an Indigo pilot, captured the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C45) carrying India’s EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites soaring the clear blue sky on Monday, April 1.

The captain spotted the nearly 50-meter tall rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, as he was seated in the cockpit of his aircraft which was at that point 50 nautical miles away from the launch site.

Have a look at this video posted by Manoj Kumar Channan, a veteran of the Defense & Strategy Technology Aviation, Land and Naval Systems as the Indigo pilot captured the launch of EMISAT with it’s with 28 nanosatellites!

In this 44-second clip, Captain Karumbaya can be heard praising the rocket as he informs his passengers about the launch of PSLV-C45 from his aircraft.

Also Read: ISRO PSLV-C45 launched carrying DRDO Emisat, 28 other satellites, see images

He says that ‘ladies and gentlemen, look outside the window; you can see the PSLV launch on the right side. It’s a rocket taking off’.

Further admiring the rocket, he said: “Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing”

ISRO posted on Twitter, informing about the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), a rocket launch centre operated by ISRO on Monday.

Here’s ISRO’s tweet on the launch of EMISAT:

As the 27-hour countdown concluded, the nearly 50-meter tall rocket, a new variant of ISRO’s trusted workhorse PSLV-QL, blasted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 125 km from, at 9.27 am. The EMISAT satellite is aimed at electromagnetic measurement.

PSLV, also used in India’s two major missions, one is “Chandrayan” in 2008 and the other is Mars Orbiter in 2013, is a versatile and reliable launch vehicle for ISRO with thirty-nine consecutive successful flights till June 2017 and five-in-a-row from January 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Ever watched a satellite launch from a plane? Indigo pilot records stunning video of ISRO’s PSLV!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition