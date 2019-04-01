Ever watched a satellite launch from a plane? Indigo pilot records stunning video of ISRO’s PSLV!

“Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing,” he can be heard saying in the 44-second clip. (Source: ISRO/Twitter)

Captain Karun Karumbaya, an Indigo pilot, captured the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C45) carrying India’s EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites soaring the clear blue sky on Monday, April 1.

The captain spotted the nearly 50-meter tall rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, as he was seated in the cockpit of his aircraft which was at that point 50 nautical miles away from the launch site.

Have a look at this video posted by Manoj Kumar Channan, a veteran of the Defense & Strategy Technology Aviation, Land and Naval Systems as the Indigo pilot captured the launch of EMISAT with it’s with 28 nanosatellites!

PSLV launch as seen by Capt Karun Karumbaya, ex 224 Sqn, from the cockpit of his Indigo A – 320! The aircraft was 50nm from the launch site.

In this 44-second clip, Captain Karumbaya can be heard praising the rocket as he informs his passengers about the launch of PSLV-C45 from his aircraft.

He says that ‘ladies and gentlemen, look outside the window; you can see the PSLV launch on the right side. It’s a rocket taking off’.

Further admiring the rocket, he said: “Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing”

ISRO posted on Twitter, informing about the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), a rocket launch centre operated by ISRO on Monday.

Here’s ISRO’s tweet on the launch of EMISAT:

As the 27-hour countdown concluded, the nearly 50-meter tall rocket, a new variant of ISRO’s trusted workhorse PSLV-QL, blasted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 125 km from, at 9.27 am. The EMISAT satellite is aimed at electromagnetic measurement.

PSLV, also used in India’s two major missions, one is “Chandrayan” in 2008 and the other is Mars Orbiter in 2013, is a versatile and reliable launch vehicle for ISRO with thirty-nine consecutive successful flights till June 2017 and five-in-a-row from January 2018.