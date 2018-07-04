Ever heard of getting paid for hotel stay? That too whopping Rs 2.4 lakhs? Check ‘Hotel Influenza’ details

Earlier, in February, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) released its plans and expectations for the development of a universal flu vaccine. (AP)

Just imagine that you get paid enormously for staying at a hotel for ten days. Isn’t it sounding something unbelievable? Well, this will be a reality soon as a research institution is paying $3,500 (Rs 2.4 lakh approx.) to a couple of ‘volunteers’ for a 10-day stay in a hotel. However, the condition is that the volunteers will let the scientists give them the flu. The research is all part of the University of St Louis’ effort to develop a universal vaccine.

The institution’s vaccine research department is opening a 24-room ‘Hotel Influenza’, where volunteers will be vaccinated and then exposed to viruses in a ‘human challenge’ study, reported Daily Mail. Among the flu strains that ‘guests’ might be exposed to is the H3N2 variation that killed many children and even young adults who can usually beat the flu in the US – including those that got vaccinated against the virus.

Signing up for the study will get you a 10-day stay in the hotel, which boasts such amenities as six leather recliners in front of a flat-screen TV, private bathrooms, internet and around-the-clock nursing staff. The researchers claim that their new facility is the perfect home-base for the development of a universal flu shot, which the US government says is a top public health priority, the report added.

Earlier, in February, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) released its plans and expectations for the development of a universal flu vaccine. Key to that plan is will be conducting ‘human challenge studies.’

Dr Daniel Hoft, director of St Louis University’s (SLU) Center for Vaccine Development said: “Human challenge studies are a way to get a lot of information quicker, with a smaller number of volunteers and less cost than a traditional vaccine study.”

Human challenge studies take the research model is to vaccinate people and then deliberately challenge their bodies by exposing them to flu to see if they get sick, Daily Mail report added.

According to the SLU press release, the volunteers for this kind of research typically get paid $3,500 ‘for their time and travel.’ The researchers there will give half of the participants a real experimental vaccine, and the other half will get a placebo.

Then, they will begin their stay at Hotel Influenza, spending 10 days quarantined in rooms with high-grade filtration systems, face masks instead of eye at SLU. For those who do not get sick, they will have an all-expenses-paid vacation in the company of nurses, and, if they are not shedding the virus they will be released to go home early.