Energy Conservation: Govt to star rate deep freezers and light commercial ACs

Deep freezers and light commercial air conditioners which are used in commercial establishments will soon be star rated according to the efficiency of their power consumption. This will result in the saving of 900 crore units of power by the year 2030. Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) rates electronic appliances on the basis of efficient power consumption. BEE will start rating deep freezers and light commercial air conditioners as well from now onwards. The star rating programme was launched on the 19th foundation ceremony of the BEE.

Deep freezers and light commercial air conditioners are some of the biggest energy guzzlers in the commercial space and their inclusion in the star-rated programme will reduce power consumption and Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere, Secretary Power, Sanjeev Nandan Sahai said on the occassion. A total of 9 billion power units will be saved by 2030 by the inclusion of deep freezers and light commercial air conditiners, he added. He further said that BEE should come up with more such programmes in future and include more and more appliances in the list.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) which comes under the Union ministry of Power, was founded in the year 2001. The star labeling programme was launched by BEE as part of its mandate under the Energy Conservation Act 2001. So far, more than 24 appliances have been star-rated by BEE under voluntary rating programme. After the inclusion of deep freezer and light commercial air conditioners, the number will become 26. Apart from the voluntary rating regime, the BEE also has a mandatory rating regime. A total of 10 appliances which consume very high energy have been put under this list.

Domestic Air Conditioners, refrigerators, gyser and a host of electric appliances come under the rating regime of the BEE. More the number of stars, higher the efficiency of the appliances. The higher rated appliances consume less energy and save money and environment. The maximum star rating is 5 star while minimum rating is one star.