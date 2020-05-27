Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to launch its manned space mission; check when, where to watch it live and other details

The Demo-2 mission is the latest mission to be certified by NASA. (Image: SpaceX Twitter)

A manned space mission is set to take off from the US soil in almost a decade as the countdown has begun for the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard the Dragon spacecraft will return manned spaceflight to the United States, the SpaceX has said in its bulletin.

The Demo-2 mission is the latest mission to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station on SpaceX’s human spaceflight system– Dragon. SpaceX returns to the U.S. with one of the safest, most advanced systems ever built, and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a turning point for America’s future in space exploration, laying the groundwork for future missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond, the report claimed.

Launch and important times

The Demo-2 mission will launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit at 4:33 PM ETD (2033GMT) from the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA will stream the launch live across social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter along with Youtube.

NASA’s SpaceX launch webcast will start at 12 PM EDT (1600 GMT) and it will showcase live views of the Crew Dragon and its Falcon 9 rocket atop Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A in Florida.

The main Webcast will start at 12:15 PM EDT (1615 GMT) when NASA will commence continuous coverage that will run through the arrival of the Demo-2 mission at the International Space Station. Docking is scheduled to take place at 11:39 AM EDT(1539 GMT) on May 28.

Weather at odds

Weather in the last few days in Florida has not been great. According to a report in the Washington Post, tropical rain poured in Miami on May 24 and 25 and led to the flooding of low lying areas. Weather watchdogs have given 60 per cent chance for the weather to be stable enough for the launch to take place.

SpaceX’s preparedness

Taking people to space has been a long-time dream of its founder Elon Musk and the Demo-2 mission is one of the possible many missions, SpaceX may be planning to pull off. The spacecraft which is from crew Dragon is an updated version in a gumdrop- shape capsule. The spacecraft can carry as many as seven people to the space station but SpaceX has decided to give in only four seats in missions under NASA’s supervision. A lot is riding on the success of the Demo-2 mission and its success may pave the way for more such missions from SpaceX and NASA from the US.