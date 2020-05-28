Elon Musk’s SpaceX fails to launch manned mission; when is the next launch, how to watch live streaming

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken before Crew Dragon flight. (Image: SpaceX, Twitter)

Elon Musk SpaceX fails to launch its manned mission! The fear that weather might affect the first manned mission from the SpaceX has turned out to be true as the countdown was halted just 17 minutes before its scheduled launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 27. The next scheduled date of launch is May 30 at 3:22 PM and if things don’t go according to the plans again, it will be attempted again on May 31 at 3:00 PM ET, as per a report in the ABC news.NASA informed its decision to scrub the launch and the next date for the launch on its Twitter timeline.

As local thunderstorms passed through Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, NASA and SpaceX had observed the weather conditions closely throughout the day. In addition, extreme weather of the South Carolina coast was a concern that launch directors were tracking, as conditions on the Atlantic Ocean surface could impact the spacecraft in the event of a mid-launch abort.

The launch of two NASA astronauts on a SpaceX rocket, the rocket company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk, will mark a historic beginning of a period of human spaceflight stretching beyond national space agencies. NSA had certified the mission and the two astronauts aboard the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. The SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has been assigned for the mission to take Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on 19-hour honey to the international space station.

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump had flown to Floria for the aborted launch of the SpaceX’s manned mission. The President thanked SpaceX and NASA for their tremendous effort and leadership on his Twitter timeline. Trump also said that he will go back to Florida on May 30 to visit the launch.

Live streaming of the launch

The launch will be streamed live across social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, and also on NASA’s Youtube channel. The launch live streaming will begin on May 30 at 3:22 PM EDT (19:22 UTC). If things don’t go as per the planned schedule, a backup launch date has been decided and the mission will take on May 31 at 3:00 PM EDT (7 PM UTC). NASA and SpaceX will begin their coverage of the launch approximately four hours prior to the scheduled time of lift-off.