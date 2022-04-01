Easing of genome-edited crop regulations expected to accelerate genetic improvement

The government’s decision to exempt certain types of genome-edited crops from the stringent biosafety regulations applicable to genetically-modified (GM) crops is expected to lead to wider use of this technology and accelerate genetic improvement of crops in the country.

The ministry of environment and forest, in a notification on Wednesday, exempted site directed nuclease (SDN) 1 and 2 genomes from Rules 7-11 of the Environment Protection Act, thus allowing it to avoid a long process for approval of GM crops through the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).

The notification would now allow the Department of Biotechnology to approve and notify the guidelines on genome-edited plants, which had been pending since 2020.

According to KC Bansal, former director, National Bureau of Plant Genetics Resources, the conventional breeding technique takes 8–10 years for development of new agricultural crop varieties, while through genome-editing, the new varieties could be developed in two to three years.

Scientists say that genome-edited plants are different from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) technology. Genome editing is a group of technologies that gives scientists the ability to change an organism’s DNA.

Last year, a group of eminent agriculture scientists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for ease of release of genome-editing technology for the sector.

In the case of GM technology, applicants have to apply to the GEAC, which follows time-consuming testing methods along with states. Till now, cotton is the only GM crop that has been approved for commercial cultivation in the country.