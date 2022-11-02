Earth’s magnetic field and its eerie sound: ESAs Swarm satellite mission has interesting finds

The Earth’s magnetic field is a silent protector that keeps us from getting hurt by cosmic radiation and charged particles. When charged particles and atoms from the Sun come crashing down to Earth’s upper atmosphere, they create a green-blue light. This light, which is referred to as the aurora borealis, can be seen from high latitudes like Iceland, Norway.

As we go about our daily lives, the lines of force around the planet continue to stretch and wrap around us, protecting us from harmful cosmic rays and solar particles.

The powerful forces protecting us from cosmic rays and charged particles have now spoken. They are in an unsettling tone that reminds us that business is in the sky. It is still a powerful force that keeps us safe.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released the clip. Listen in:

According to the ESA, researchers from Denmark were able to catch a glimpse of the Earth’s magnetic signals using the agency’s Swarm satellite mission. These magnetic signals were then converted into sound. The mission is focused on studying the field’s properties.

The researchers used data collected by the satellites of the European Space Agency to study the Earth’s core field. They were able to control the sonic representation of the magnetic field using their instruments. Klaus Nielsen, a musician who also was a supporter of the project, said that it was a rewarding experience to merge science with art.

Through their project, the researchers were able to gain access to a sound system that was constructed in the Solbjerg Square in Copenhagen. The system, which included over 30 loudspeakers, was designed to represent different locations on Earth. The researchers were able to demonstrate how the Earth’s magnetic field has changed over the past 100,000 years.