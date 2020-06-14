  • MORE MARKET STATS

Earthquakes rock Gujarat’s Rajkot, J&K’s Katra in quick succession; tremors measure over 5 on Richter Scale

By: |
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 9:25 PM

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) after a review has ascertained that the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Katra was 5.5 on the Richter scale

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm.

Earthquakes rock Gujarat’s Rajkot, J&K’s Katra: Two earthquakes in close succession rocked Gujarat’s Rajkot and Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on Sunday evening.

What we know so far:

8:13 pm, Sunday: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm on Sunday evening, ANI quoted National Center for Seismology (NCS) as saying.

PTI reported that a quake measuring 5.3 with epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district had struck Gujarat.

Following the tremors, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts and got information about the situation there: Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), ANI reported.

8:35 pm, Sunday: Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra was rocked by an earthquake of magnitude at 8:35 pm as per initial data.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) after a review ascertained that the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Katra was 5.5 on the Richter scale, as per ANI.

More details awaited.

