Earthquakes rock Gujarat’s Rajkot, J&K’s Katra in quick succession; tremors measure over 5 on Richter Scale

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) after a review has ascertained that the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Katra was 5.5 on the Richter scale
Earthquakes rock Gujarat’s Rajkot, J&K’s Katra: Two earthquakes in close succession rocked Gujarat’s Rajkot and Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on Sunday evening.
What we know so far:
8:13 pm, Sunday: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm on Sunday evening, ANI quoted National Center for Seismology (NCS) as saying.
PTI reported that a quake measuring 5.3 with epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district had struck Gujarat.
Following the tremors, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts and got information about the situation there: Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), ANI reported.
8:35 pm, Sunday: Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra was rocked by an earthquake of magnitude at 8:35 pm as per initial data.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) after a review ascertained that the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Katra was 5.5 on the Richter scale, as per ANI.
More details awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.