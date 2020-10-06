  • MORE MARKET STATS

Earthquakes in Ladakh: Leh capital jolted by two tremors

By: |
October 6, 2020 1:59 PM

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake that struck at 5.13 am and lasted for a few seconds, the officials said.

Another tremor of 4.4 magnitude hit the Union territory at 11.43 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology. (Representational image)

A moderate-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shook Ladakh on Tuesday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake that struck at 5.13 am and lasted for a few seconds, the officials said.

Another tremor of 4.4 magnitude hit the Union territory at 11.43 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology. Both the quakes were at a depth of 10 km, it added.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Earthquakes in Ladakh Leh capital jolted by two tremors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Controlling air pollution in Delhi: App introduction to flag violation, monitoring 13 hotspots in plan
2Delhi’s air quality likely to worsen due to spike in farm fires: SAFAR
3Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of galaxy 60 million light years away! Check here