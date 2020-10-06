Earthquakes in Ladakh: Leh capital jolted by two tremors

Another tremor of 4.4 magnitude hit the Union territory at 11.43 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology. Both the quakes were at a depth of 10 km, it added.
