Earthquake in India: Twin earthquakes hit Karnataka, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand

By: |
Published: June 5, 2020 8:10:08 AM

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am: National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake in India: Two earthquakes were reported from Karnataka and Jharkhand today. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am, the National Center for Seismology.

(To be updated)

