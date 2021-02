The official statement on the magnitude and the epicentre of the earthquake has not be released so far.

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and surrounding areas on Friday. News agency ANI reported that the Jammu region also experienced the jolt. The official statement on the magnitude and the epicentre of the earthquake have not to ben released so far. Several people took to Twitter to express their shock over the sudden tremors. Delhi-NCR, which comes under the high seismic zone, has experienced several minor tremors in recent times.

More details are awaited