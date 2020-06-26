  • MORE MARKET STATS

Another low intensity earthquake hits Haryana’s Rohtak

By: |
Published: June 26, 2020 4:14 PM

As per the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at about 3:32 pm in Haryana's Rohtak area.

earthquake, rohtak, rohtak earthquakeEarthquake tremores were felt in Haryana’s Rohtak (File Image: Reuters)

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck near Haryana’s Rohtak on Friday afternoon. As per the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at about 3:32 pm. Delhi and the adjoining national capital region have been hit by several moderate to low intensity earthquakes in the past couple of months.

More details are awaited.

