Earthquake strikes Andaman sea! 4.4 magnitude recorded

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:36 AM

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurred in the Andaman sea on Wednesday morning, officials said.

(Representational image)

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurred in the Andaman sea on Wednesday morning, officials said. No loss of life and property has been reported yet they said. The earthquake took place at 5:19 am and the epicentre was 71-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 150-km, it said.

(More details are awaited.)

