Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Mizoram, second tremor in two days

Earthquake in Mizoram: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.5 has hit India’s north-eastern state Mizoram early Monday morning. According to data provided by the National Center for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, the earthquake hit the state at 4:10 am at a depth of 20km. It took place 27 km south-southwest of Champhai in Mizoram, the Seismology department said. It is to note that it is the second time, the earthquake has hit north-eastern part of India within two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce that he has spoken to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga regarding the current situation in the state followed by two earthquakes. Modi said that the central government will assure all possible support to the state. Currently, there are no reports on the loss of any kind within the state.

Yesterday, the state felt an earthquake in the evening at around 4:16 pm, magnitude of which was recorded at 5.1 on the Richter scale. The tremors were tracked at the depth of 35 km from the earth’s surface near Aizawl only. A report by PTI citing the Regional Seismic Centre in Shillong said that Mizoram was not the only state that felt the earthquake but tremors were also felt in Meghalaya and Manipur as well.

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020

Tremors are felt in many parts of the country of late. Minor earthquakes are being reviewed by India’s seismology department after every two-three days. The information by the Ministry of Earth Sciences showed that Jammu and Kashmir too recorded an earthquake of 2.6 magnitude yesterday at around 1:33 am. On June 20, tremors were felt near Rohtak in Haryana as well after an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude hit some parts of the state. In any of these cases, no destruction has been seen as of now.