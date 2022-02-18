Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Jaipur

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Jaipur, Rajasthan at around 8.01 am on Friday. The Centre’s nodal agency for monitoring earthquakes informed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 92km northwest of Jaipur and at the depth of 5km. There have been no reports of any damage so far.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan,” the NCS tweeted.