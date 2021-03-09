  • MORE MARKET STATS

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

March 9, 2021 5:27 PM

Earlier on Monday, two moderate intensity earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.5 had shook Chamba. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.20 am and 10.38 am, respectively.

Tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.34 pm, it said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty or damage to property.

Tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.34 pm, it said.

