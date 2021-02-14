  • MORE MARKET STATS

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

By: |
February 14, 2021 7:39 PM

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Sunday afternoon, the meteorological department said.

Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm. The earthquake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.

