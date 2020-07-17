  • MORE MARKET STATS

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Published: July 17, 2020 12:36 PM

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The depth of the earthquake was 10-km.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said.



The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.

