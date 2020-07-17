Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.
The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.