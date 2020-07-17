  • MORE MARKET STATS

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Mizoram’s Champhai district

Published: July 17, 2020 5:45 PM

The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and the epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday afternoon, the ninth quake to rock the state in the last one month, officials said. No loss of life and property has been reported yet, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and the epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

