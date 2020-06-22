Earthquake rattles Rayagada district in Odisha

Published: June 22, 2020 7:00 PM

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 16:40 hours in Kasipur area of the district.

Odisha earthquakePhoto for representation only.

Earthquake in Odisha: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday afternoon. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 16:40 hours in Kasipur area of the district. There is no immediate report of damage to property or loss of live.

More details area awaited.

