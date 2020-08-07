Earthquake near Jaipur: Low intensity tremors felt near Rajasthan capital in midnight

Multiple incidents of low and medium intensity have been reported from the length and breadth of the country during the past 2-3 months of the monsoon season.

A low intensity earthquake struck an area near Jaipur on Friday midnight, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The hotspot where the tremors were felt is reported to be an area at a distance of 82 kilometres from the city of Jaipur. Since the earthquake was of low intensity, no reports of any human or material loss have come so far. The intensity of the earthquake measured 3.1 on the Richter scale which is used to gauge the intensity of Earthquakes.

Multiple incidents of low and medium intensity have been reported from the length and breadth of the country during the past 2-3 months of the monsoon season. Apart from the states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, which are prone to regular occurrence of tremors, the earthquakes were recorded even in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan among many other Gangetic plain states. While none of the incidents caused any mishap or material loss in the region but instances of people coming out from their homes for the fear of their lives have been reported from many areas. The atmosphere of panic and fear has also affected the lives of the region.

Most recently in the previous month tremors were felt in Rajkot (Gujarat), Una (Himachal Pradesh), Karimganj (Assam), Katra (Jammu and Kashmir), Palghar (Maharashtra) and many places in the North Eastern states. In the month of June, the city of Rajkot had felt the tremors of magnitude 5.5 which could have turned out to be dangerous for the people in the region. People of the city had come out in the open on the streets and recalled the tragedy of Bhuj Earthquake that had befallen on the state in 2001