Earthquake near Delhi NCR: Low intensity termor hits Haryana’s Rohtak; 8th since April 12

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 2:19 PM

A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The NCS said quake occurred at 12:58 pm at a depth of 5 km.

Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak.

