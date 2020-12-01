Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Mild tremors felt in Haridwar and nearby areas

Epicentered near Haridwar, the quake had a latitude of 30.03 degrees north and longitude of 77.95 degrees east, it said.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The tremors were felt around 9.41 am in Haridwar and nearby areas including Dehradun, Roorkee and Laksar, it said.
No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far.
It had a depth of 10 km.
The source of the earthquake can be attributed to the Himalayan Frontal Fault, which is located in this area, Prof ML Sharma of the Department of Earthquake Engineering IIT, Roorkee said.
This region is seismically quite active and the latest temblor is one of the earthquakes in this sequence, he said.
