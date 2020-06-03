Earthquake in Noida! Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits 19-km South-East of Noida

On May 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of UP’s Noida. The National Center for Seismology said that the medium intensity earthquake had its epicentre in Haryana’s Rohtak.
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Noida, the national capital region, at 10.42 PM. This was the second earthquake in just five days. “Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck 19-km South-East of Noida at 10:42 pm today,” news agency ANI tweeted citing National Center for Seismology.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck 19km South-East of Noida at 10:42 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/1FXVjwIsC6
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2020
(More details awaited)
