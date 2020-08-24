Earthquake in Maharashtra’s Palghar: Mild tremors recorded

Palghar district in Maharashtra on Sunday experienced four tremors, ranging from the magnitudes of 2.7 to 3.1, authorities said. No casualty or damage to property was reported.
“The first tremor of 2.8 magnitude was felt at 11:3 AM, and the second of 3.0 magnitude was experienced at 5:2 pm. Another quake with the magnitude of 3.1 was felt at 6:4 pm and the fourth one was felt at 7:29 pm, which was of 2. magnitude,” said Palghar district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.
Certain parts of Palghar district had experienced lot of seismic activity in 2018 and 2019.
