Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Low intensity quake of 3.2 magnitude felt in the Valley

A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area shook the valley on Wednesday but there was no damage reported due to the tremor.

Written by PTI
The epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres south-southwest of Pahalgam.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale was felt at around 5.43 am in Kashmir, an official of the Disaster Management authority said.

He said the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres south-southwest of Pahalgam, the base camp for Shri Amarnath yatra, at a depth of 16 kilometres. The official said there were no reports of any damage so far.

