Another earthquake in Gujarat! Tremors of magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest of Rajkot

Published: June 15, 2020 1:45 PM

Earthquake in Gujarat: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake in Gujarat: Another Earthquake has hit Gujarat today. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

