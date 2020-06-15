Another earthquake in Gujarat! Tremors of magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest of Rajkot

Earthquake in Gujarat: Another Earthquake has hit Gujarat today. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

