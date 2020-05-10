Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors felt in national capital region

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in the afternoon in parts of Delhi and NCR right after a dust storm and rains lashed south and east Delhi. Authorities have not reported any damage to life and property yet.
Tremors of earthquake were felt in felt in parts of Delhi and the national capital region. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake in Delhi was of magnitude 3.5 at Richter scale. Tremors of the earthquake were felt in the afternoon in parts of Delhi and NCR right after a dust storm and rains lashed south and east Delhi. Authorities have not reported any damage to life and property yet.
Since the beginning of the lockdown, this is the 3rd low-intensity earthquake in Delhi.
This is a developing story. More details to follow…
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.