Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors felt in national capital region

Authorities have not reported any damage to life and property yet. (Representational image)

Tremors of earthquake were felt in felt in parts of Delhi and the national capital region. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake in Delhi was of magnitude 3.5 at Richter scale. Tremors of the earthquake were felt in the afternoon in parts of Delhi and NCR right after a dust storm and rains lashed south and east Delhi. Authorities have not reported any damage to life and property yet.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, this is the 3rd low-intensity earthquake in Delhi.

This is a developing story. More details to follow…