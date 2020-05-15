Earthquake in Delhi today: Earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits 13-km North West of New Delhi

Jolts in Delhi felt today

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi today at 11:28 am: National Center for Seismology (NCS). News agency PTI reported that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on Friday as per the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre was Pitampura in north Delhi. It said the quake occurred at 11:28 am at a depth of eight kilometres. The NCS is a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

(To be updated)