Earthquake in Delhi, NCR ALERT! Tremors jolt Delhi, Noida, nearby areas

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 7:25 PM

Earthquake in Delhi, NCR: Residents of Delhi-NCR wer jolted by tremors at around 7 pm today.

Earthquake in Delhi, NCR: Residents of Delhi-NCR wer jolted by tremors at around 7 pm on Friday. National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake was of magnitude 4.7. It hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana. According to reports, the epicentre of what many called mild tremor was NCR.

In the last couple of month, Delhi-NCR have witnessed over a dozen earthquakes with magnitude ranging from low to mild intensity.

