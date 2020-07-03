Earthquake in Delhi, NCR ALERT! Tremors jolt Delhi, Noida, nearby areas

Earthquake in Delhi, NCR: Residents of Delhi-NCR wer jolted by tremors at around 7 pm today.
Earthquake in Delhi, NCR: Residents of Delhi-NCR wer jolted by tremors at around 7 pm on Friday. National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake was of magnitude 4.7. It hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana. According to reports, the epicentre of what many called mild tremor was NCR.
#UPDATE An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram Haryana: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ByEueFXXcU
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020
In the last couple of month, Delhi-NCR have witnessed over a dozen earthquakes with magnitude ranging from low to mild intensity.
(More details soon)
