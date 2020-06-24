Earthquake again! Tremors continue to hit India as Mizoram jolted second time in 9 hours

The state has been witnessing such earthquakes and termors for a few days. (Reuters)

Earthquake jolts Mizoram second time in 9 hours! “An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 kilometre South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 08:02 am on June 24 i.e Wednesday,” National Center for Seismology (NCS) was quoted as saying by ANI. This has come after another tremor hit the state on Tuesday night. “An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale struck 70 km South South-East (SSE) of Champhai, Mizoram at 11:03 pm today,” NCS was quoted as saying by ANI.

The state has been witnessing such earthquakes and termors for a few days. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on June 22 said that two earthquakes hit the state within a span of 12 hours. On June 22, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale hit 27 km south-southwest of Chmapai at 4.10 am. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit 25 km east-north-east of Aizawl at 4.16 pm on June 21, as per ANI report. On June 18, an earthquake of a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai.

Series of tremors has recently hit different parts of the country in recent times. These areas include Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and northeastern state.

Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco killed at least two people, swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca. Otherwise, he said reports were of minor damage such as broken windows and collapsed walls. Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat later said a second person was killed in an apparent house collapse in the tiny mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec, as per the AP report.