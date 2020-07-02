Earthquake: 4.5 richter scale tremor strikes Ladakh region, no damage reported

The earthquake reverberated the region in the afternoon at 01:11 PM today. (Representative image)

The Earthquake of Richter scale 4.5 was reported in 119 km NorthWest of Kargil, Ladakh at 01:11 PM today, a statement issued from the National Centre of Seismology was quoted by news agency ANI. No information of any human or material loss has been received from the location so far. Frequent instances of earthquakes are common in the Himalayan region. Another earthquake of the same intensity i,e Richter scale 4.5 was reported in Ladakh region on June 26 .

