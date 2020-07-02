  • MORE MARKET STATS

Earthquake: 4.5 richter scale tremor strikes Ladakh region, no damage reported

Published: July 2, 2020 2:41 PM

The Earthquake of Richter scale 4.5 was reported in 119 km NorthWest of Kargil, Ladakh at 01:11 PM today, a statement issued from the National Centre of Seismology was quoted

The earthquake reverberated the region in the afternoon at 01:11 PM today. (Representative image)

An earthquake of Richter scale 4.5 occured in the Ladakh area today. The exact location where the medium intensity earthquake was reported is 119 km NorthWest of Kargil, Ladakh, ANI reported. The earthquake reverberated the region in the afternoon at 01:11 PM today.

The Earthquake of Richter scale 4.5 was reported in 119 km NorthWest of Kargil, Ladakh at 01:11 PM today, a statement issued from the National Centre of Seismology was quoted by news agency ANI. No information of any human or material loss has been received from the location so far. Frequent instances of earthquakes are common in the Himalayan region. Another earthquake of the same intensity i,e Richter scale 4.5 was reported in Ladakh region on June 26 .

More details to follow…

