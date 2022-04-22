Earth Day 2022: Invest in our Planet

The 22nd of April is Earth Day. Global Warming, pollution, and deforestation are some of the issues being addressed on this day. People are encouraged to contribute to campaigns, drives, and events that motivate them to collaborate in finding solutions to the problems facing the planet.

For Earth Day 2022, businesses are encouraged to move towards more sustainable practices under the theme “Invest in our Planet.” It is observed as International Mother Earth Day by the United Nations. A theme – “Harmony with Nature” will mark the day.

Acting boldly, bringing innovations to a broad audience, and implementing in an equitable way are the keys to Earth Day 2022. We need to work together. Each one of these parties, including businesses, governments, and citizens, is responsible. Together we can save the planet.

On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, UN ActNow has also provided several ways people can participate in the fight against climate change. Energy-saving methods have been promoted, transportation to work by public transportation has been emphasized, and vegetarian diets have been encouraged.

On the occasion of Earth Day, Manav Subodh- Managing Director of 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Foundation said that “We need to go beyond talking and act now to build a safer and greener planet. Mobilizing youth at scale and engaging them to build solutions for a world they will inherit from us is important. We can’t wait! 1M1B aims to mobilize 100k youth leaders every year on green technology and climate. A lot can be achieved if youth are activated on agendas that matter to the planet. Developing a pipeline of human center leaders who value people and the planet over business and profits is what the world needs today. As youth transition to the industry in the next 5-10 years, this pipeline of environment and climate-conscious workforce can make a huge difference. More importantly, a mindset shift is required to save the planet and create a greener future, the younger generation holds more promise than the present one. Engaging and investing in youth is key.”. 1M1B aims to create 1 Lakh Future Leaders in Climate Action.

Yug Bhatia, Founder, and CEO, ControlZ said that “Earth Day is a day to get together to demonstrate support for environmental protection and how people can help protect the environment. In this fast paced world, the struggle between technology vs sustainability has to end, technology has to enable humanity to sustainably co-exist with its environment . We are also using technology to make this happen. E-waste has been the fastest-growing and most dangerous waste stream in the world. We are increasing the lifecycle of our tech products . With this, we aim to change the mindset for tech use forever and foster a sustainable future.”

“Earth Day was founded as a day of education about environmental issues. But now, we need to move urgently from education to action as Climate Change threatens our very existence. Already the marginalized and poor communities of rural India are living the reality of a changing climate – yield losses, livestock mortality, water scarcity and an increased frequency of extreme weather events, such as droughts, floods and cyclones among others. We have to start adapting to this reality and nature offers us the best way to enable this. Recognising the value of our ecosystems and the vital services they offer is imperative. Restoring and nurturing these ecosystems is a promising pathway to build resilience and reduce vulnerabilities of communities and the environment.” Added Crispino Lobo, Managing Trustee and Co-Founder, WOTR

We need to encourage entrepreneurs to enable young people to work to make a difference on the ground and become climate warriors. We have to start the action from today itself for saving the planet and it must be done for our future generations.