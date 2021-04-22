Earth Day 2021: This year’s theme, significance and origin of International Earth Day

The theme of this year's Earth Day as decided by the United Nations is 'Restore Our Earth.'

Earth Day 2021, History of Earth Day: The world celebrates the 51st anniversary of the International Mother Earth Day today. The day gives an opportunity to the nations, international bodies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Corporate bodies and each and every human living on this planet to bolster efforts towards the protection of Earth from environmental degradation. Even the current crisis of Coronavirus pandemic has been linked by many climate activists to the incessant degradation of the planet. The whole world celebrates Earth Day today on April 22 and is taking efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. The theme of this year’s Earth Day as decided by the United Nations is ‘Restore Our Earth.’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a brief statement on the occasion of International Earth Day said that the recovery of the whole planet from the Coronavirus pandemic was a chance to put the progress of Earth on a greener and more sustainable path. The Secretary General also said that the world needed to shift to a more sustainable economic system that could sustain both the planet and its people in a beneficial manner.

Origin of Earth Day

April 22 was first celebrated as Earth Day in the year 1970 when more than 20 million people walked on the streets to protest against exploitation of the environment. While the immediate trigger for the protests was the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill incident, people across the countries gathered on streets to protest against smogs and polluted rivers that had become a permanent feature of their life.

Theme of World Earth Day 2021

This year’s Earth Day focuses on the emerging green and pollution free technologies and novel solutions that can put the brakes on continuous environmental degradation. The special coincidence that marks this year’s World Earth Day is the fact that over seven climate related meets are being conducted today including the Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by newly elected US President Joe Biden.