scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Do you know why Chandrayaan-3 liftoff was delayed by a minute? New report reveals startling status of space debris

Space debris caused delay in the launch of Chandrayaan-3

Written by Breaking News Desk
ISRO, space debris, Chandrayaan-3
Space debris delays chandrayaan-3 launch

Humans have not only congested the earth but they have done it to space as well. In a 2023 study by the Indian Space Research Organisation, 27,000 categorised space objects were discovered, with 80 per cent of them being junk.

The ISRO chairman said that there are millions of space objects which are less than 10 cm in size and are uncatalogued which poses a threat to space assets. Similar threat originates from anti-satellite tests which only exist with China, United States, India and Russia.

Also Read

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle that was launched on July 30 was also caught-up in a launch issue. An NDTV report quoting ISRO chief said that there was congestion in space right above Sriharikota and the launch had to be postponed by one minute. In technical terms it is described as “space conjunction at the 500km plus orbit which is densely packed with satellites”. 

Also Read
Also Read

The launch of “Made in India, Made for Singapore” on July 30 also witnessed India conducting a distinctive orbit lowering experiment for the spent stage of the PSLV rocket. PSLV was purposely lowered to a 300 km orbit in its fourth stage with the help of specific manoeuvres. It was a part of ISRO’s ‘Swachh Antriksh Abhiyan’, NDTV reported. 

The US Space Command believes that there are 26,783 space objects of 10 cm or greater and millions of smaller items such as scraped off paint flakes, etc. using advanced radar, optical sensors, and orbiting satellites.

Also Read

According to ISRO’s Space Situational Assessment Report, released in March, about 40% of space objects belong to the United States, 28% to Russia and the former Soviet Union, and 19% to China. Whereas, India has contributed only 217 space objects, accounting for 0.8% of worldwide space debris.

More Stories on
ISRO
My Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 16:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS