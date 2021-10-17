DMC anti-dengue campaign via radio stations to start from tomorrow: Official

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has intensified its drive to combat dengue, and a new awareness campaign via radio stations will be set in motion from Monday, officials said. Over 480 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this season, including more than 140 in October, according to data shared by civic bodies.

Over 80 cases of dengue, 20 of malaria and two of chikungunya have been logged in areas falling under the EDMC’s jurisdiction. “We have intensified our anti-dengue drive as large number of cases are being recorded due to excessive rains this year. A radio campaign is ready. It will carry the message of precautions to be taken at home to ward off any possibility of breeding of mosquito larvae at home,” East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal told PTI.

Besides, our dengue breeding checking (DBC) staff are going from house to house to check any breeding of dengue mosquitoes to prevent its spread, he said, and claimed that the staff has visited nearly 40 lakh households till date.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. A senior official said a message in the voice of the mayor on precautions to be taken at home has been already recorded, and the EDMC has partnered with multiple private radio stations which will play it to raise awareness.

“The radio campaign is ready, and it will be launched tomorrow. People will get to hear the message on the airwaves either from tomorrow or the day after,” he said.

Aggarwal said as part of the EDMC’s intensive drive to combat dengue, fogging and disinfection exercise have been carried out at various police stations. Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, nearly 140 have been reported this month till October 9. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city this year till now. In September this season,

217 cases were logged in the city, the highest for this month in the last three years.

Last year, 188 dengue cases were reported in September, and 190 in 2019. In preceding years, the corresponding figures were 374 (2018), 1,103 (2017), 1,362 (2016) and 6,775 (2015), according to data shared by Delhi health department on September 22.

The month-wise distribution of dengue cases reported this year — January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16) and August (72).

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 480 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 9, which was the highest since 2018 for the same period. The number of cases reported for the January 1-October 9 period in the previous three years were — 316 (2020), 467 (2019) and 830 (2018), according to the report.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

According to the civic report, 127 cases of malaria and 62 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till October 9 this year in Delhi. In the previous years, the total dengue cases recorded in the city were — 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.